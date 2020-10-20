Rape Case Against ‘That 70s Show’s Danny Masterson Will Move Forward

Danny Masterson will face charges of rape, a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has ruled.

Judge Eleanor Hunter rebuffed his lawyers’ argument that Masterson’s case should be tossed under the statute of limitations.

Masterson was accused back in June of three counts of forcible rape. Masterson is out on a $3.3 million bail. If convicted as charged on assaulting the three women, he faces a possible maximum sentence of 45 years to life in state prison.

In June, A rep for the star says he denies the charges against him.

“Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify,” Masterson’s attorney said in a statement to CNN.

“Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out. The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false,” the statement continued.