Rape Case Against ‘That 70s Show’s Danny Masterson Will Move Forward

Danny Masterson will face charges of rape, a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has ruled.

Judge Eleanor Hunter rebuffed his lawyers’ argument that Masterson’s case should be tossed under the statute of limitations. 

Masterson was accused back in June of three counts of forcible rape. Masterson is out on a $3.3 million bail. If convicted as charged on assaulting the three women, he faces a possible maximum sentence of 45 years to life in state prison.

