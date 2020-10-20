Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Release New Portrait Before He Returns to U.K.

WENN/John Rainford

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a new formal portrait. The new black-and-white picture marks the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first portrait after stepping down as senior members of the British royal family in January.

Taken for TIME100 Talks, the picture saw Meghan sitting down on a chile while resting her arm on her husband’s lap. They opted to look a little bit casual for the photo with Prince Harry wearing a suit without the tie. The mother of one, meanwhile, rocked a black suit.

Photographer Matt sayles took to his Instagram account on Monday, October 19 to share the portrait which was taken at their new home in California. “Duke and Duchess of Sussex by me,” Sayles wrote in the caption.

Meghan and Harry are set to host an episode which will discuss “Engineering a Better World” for TIME100 Talks. The episode will also feature special guests, including Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian as well as the hosts of Teenager Therapy. Meghan and Harry previously visited the podcast to celebrate World Mental Health Day.

The two have been heavily involved for the upcoming edition of TIME100 Talks. “Since launching in April, TIME100 Talks has focused on solutions and visions of a better future through conversations with extraordinary leaders from around the world,” said TIME editor-in-chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal. “This special episode marks our first collaboration, and we are thrilled to partner with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to explore these urgent issues.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, both TIME100 alumni, are among the most influential voices in the world. We look forward to working with them to elevate essential voices and highlight real solutions to some of the most pressing issues of our time,” Dan Macsai, TIME executive editor and editorial direction of the TIME100, added.

In related news, it was reported that Prince Harry would be heading back to the U.K. though the reason is still unclear. “There have been a lot of rumors circulating about this. Had it not been for COVID and travel restrictions, they would have already been back in the U.K. For events like Beatrice’s wedding and Trooping of the Colour, for example,” a source close to the couple spilled to Vogue. It also remains to be seen whether Harry will return alone or he will bring Meghan and their son Archie along with him.