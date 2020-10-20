Porsha Williams Shows Fans What They Can Choose For Pampering Time

Porsha Williams is showing her fans what they can choose for the best pampering time these days. Check out her post, which highlights a new gorgeous item from her line of sheets.

‘Pampering time ✨ About to end this weekend with @pamperedbyporsha ❤️ This is our Burgundy color, which I love for this season! Check out all our options today by heading to www.PamperedByPorsha.com 🚨 Remember we have FREE SHIPPING 🚨’ Porsha captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘I love my sheets. I’m about to order more,’ and another follower posted this message: ‘Bought some today! Need a silver to restock, though ❤️.’

One other follower said: ‘Gotta get me some of those sheets because I’m I love my bed right now 😍,’ and someone else posted this: ‘My navy blue set just came today. Loving it !! Laying comfortably right now 🤗.’

Someone else said: ‘Literally received this color set Friday and just finished washing and drying them! About to put them on my bed now! Love these sheet sets @porsha4real ☺️’

