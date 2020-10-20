Porsha Williams Makes Fans Smile With This Message About The U.S.

Porsha Williams wanted to make fans smile a bit amidst the tragedies and the crisis that are unfolding in the US at the moment. Check out her latest post here.

‘Yeah, and blow in the back that helps too 🤓,’ Porsha said. Fans were laughing in the comments, and they continued the joke with other ideas as well.

A follower said: ‘Has anyone tried putting the country in rice?!’ and someone else posted this: ‘Unplug it, and I would say blow on it🤔 but Corona around so just let it sit for like 10 minutes and then try again.’

One commenter posted: ‘I think y’all have the chance to do that in exactly 2 weeks sis, all the best good Americans.’

Someone else said: ‘Take out the old fuses and replace with new ones 🙏🏻,’ and a follower posted this message: ‘Hahaha. I’m laughing so hard. I wish we could unplug and plug back in!’

A follower said: ‘They just gone have to just send out a new one #periodt 😂,’ and one other follower said: ‘Well that asteroid is cruising by on 11/2, maybe it’ll do a reset. Hopefully, not 😩.’

Another commenter said: ‘Man, A Master Reset! Leave it unplugged for over 24 hours!’ and someone else joked and posted this: ‘Nah, pull the tape out and rewind it 🤣🤣 #yalltooyoungforthat.’

Another fan brought up the election and said: ‘Yes on November 3rd!!! Stay Tuned 😍😍’

In other recent news, Porsha Williams shared a photo featuring her baby girl Pilar Jhena that has fans in awe. Check out the post on her own social media account.

‘If knocked, the blank out was a person 😂’ Porsha captioned her post.

Porsha is living her best life with her baby girl, Pilar Jhena who makes her the happiest mom out there. Fans are really in love with baby PJ as well.



