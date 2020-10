Trust Akshay Kumar to always surprise his fans. The actor is up to something or the other constantly and that keeps his fans on their toes. Currently, he’s busy promoting his upcoming release, Laxmmi Bomb and we snapped him in his off duty look this afternoon. Akshay was snapped taking the Versova jetty to Madh Island to reach the place quickly. The actor swiftly rode pillion with his bodyguard’s bike and zoomed into the jetty swiftly. Check out the pictures below…