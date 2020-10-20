Photos: Ranveer Singh snapped at Yash Raj Studios



Ranveer Singh is one of the most talented actors of Bollywood. The actor since his debut has maintained an impressive portfolio. He has done several roles that are etched in the memories of the audience and has taken his career graph higher with every release. Ranveer is currently busy with the preparation of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, his upcoming film which is being produced by Yash Raj Films. Today, we snapped the actor as he arrived at the Yash Raj Studios for a work meeting. Looking his handsome best, the actor happily waved at the paps before heading in. Check out the fresh pictures below…















