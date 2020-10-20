Photos: Ranbir Kapoor clicked heading for a dubbing session

Ranbir Kapoor has the perfect blend of good looks and great acting skills, that makes him a favourite among the audience. Ranbir has some interesting projects coming up. Whether it is Shamshera, Brahmastra or Luv Ranjan’s untitled film, the actor has a bag full of exciting projects. Today, we snapped the actor as he stepped out looking smart as ever for a dubbing session at a popular dubbing studio in Mumbai. Dressed in a pair of well-fitted denims and a crisp grey T-shirt, the actor looked dapper as always. He happily posed for the paparazzi waiting to catch a glimpse of him, before heading in for his dubbing session. Take a look at the fresh pictures below.