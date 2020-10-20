Photos: John Abraham spotted acing a casual all-black look

John Abraham is one actor who has created a space for the kind of films that worked well for him. John loves doing action-packed films and they have brought a lot of appreciation his way too. The actor is gearing up for his upcoming projects and we snapped him earlier today as he jetted off from the city. John was clicked in an all-black look at the airport, taking necessary precautions before heading inside the airport. He gladly posed for the shutterbugs after stepping out of his ride as he made his way into the airport. According to sources, he is set to begin shooting for Satyameva Jayate 2 in Lucknow and that’s where he was headed. Scroll through for pictures…