Peter Madsen, Killer of Kim Wall, Escapes Prison but Is Recaptured

ODENSE, Denmark — A Danish inventor convicted of killing a journalist aboard his homemade submarine in Copenhagen in 2017 briefly escaped from prison on Tuesday, according to reports from local news outlets, but was apprehended by the police.

The inventor, Peter Madsen, reportedly fled the Herstedvester Prison near Copenhagen, but was arrested a short later in Albertslund, on the western outskirts of the city. Photos and videos posted by Ekstra Bladet, a local news outlet, appeared to show Mr. Madsen seated on the side of the road surrounded by police officers with the area cordoned off. Media reports said he may have had a “belt-like” object around his waist.

The police said in a statement posted to Twitter that they had responded to an incident in Albertslund in which “a man has been arrested after attempted escape” but did not name Mr. Madsen. A short later, the police said that the person had been removed from the scene. The state broadcaster, DR, said the police had confirmed the escaped prisoner was Mr. Madsen.

The police also said that investigators were on site and that the area had been cordoned off. Kirsten Schlichting, 78, who lives and works near the prison, spoke with TV 2, a national news network, and described a heavy police presence as officers tried to apprehend Mr. Madsen.