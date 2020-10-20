Papoose Confirms Remy Ma Is Not Pregnant!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Papoose set tongues wagging weeks back after he appeared to confirm that his wife, Remy Ma was pregnant with their second child together — he now says this is not the case.

“Within that in vitro process, there are necessary steps that we have to take for us to have a baby,” he told 93.7’s Jenny Boom Boom. “At the time when I made that announcement, my wife woke up one day and said ‘Hey, I’m ready now since it’s Covid, we’re locked in. I don’t think it’s going to stop me from working. Let’s do it.'” As a result, they went to the doctor and “started the procedure,” as he put it.

