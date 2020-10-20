Papoose Backtracks on Remy Ma Pregnancy Announcement: I Have Big Mouth

Instagram

The ‘Thug Connection’ rapper clears up his previous statement in which he said he and his wife were ‘going to have a new child real soon,’ saying the baby plans are put on hold now.

Papoose and Remy Ma are not welcoming another child anytime soon. Despite his previous announcement that a baby was on the way for the couple, the rapper has backtracked on his own previous statement about the baby news.

During an Instagram chat with Hot 93.7’s Jenny Boom Boom, the 42-year-old confirmed that his wife is not pregnant right now. As he explained to the host, the premature baby news was the result of him getting ahead of their plans which are now put on hold.

Papoose said that at the time he said he and Remy were “going to have a new child real soon,” his wife was ready to get pregnant again and they were about to undergo IVF. “Within that in vitro process, there are necessary steps that we have to take for us to have a baby,” he shared. “At the time when I made that announcement, my wife woke up one day and said ‘Hey, I’m ready now since it’s Covid, we’re locked in. I don’t think it’s going to stop me from working. Let’s do it.’ ”

“When we started the procedure, I was so excited and I opened my big mouth and I said something about it and people not knowing how the procedure goes, that there are steps you have to take, they took it as she was already carrying our child,” he continued. “But what I was expressing was, ‘Yo, we’re having the next baby. She’s ready because we already have the embryo.’ ”

Papoose also revealed that in addition to the daughter they welcomed in 2018, Reminisce Mackenzie, the couple has a frozen male embryo. The “Party Out In Brooklyn” spitter said, “Whenever she’s ready, she can put the embryo in and we ready to go. She told me she was ready, I opened my big mouth because I was excited and now it’s kind of on hold for now.”

While Papoose “can’t wait” to become a father again, his wife has had a change of heart and he respects her decision. “But my wife, she had to kind of hit the brakes a little bit for her own reasons and I respect that,” he noted. “She’s the queen. She’s the one who has to carry that baby for months. She has to deliver it. So, it’s ultimately up to her. I’m just being a supportive, excited husband who opened his big mouth.”

Papoose and Remy tied the knot in May 2008. In addition to their daughter Reminisce, Remy also has a child from a previous relationship, while Papoose is also a father to 16-year-old Dejanae Mackie and 21-year-old Shamele Mackie whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Yvetta Lashley, as well as a daughter, Destiny, who was born in September 2000.