Panthers name Brent Naden as Viliame Kikau returns, Storm unchanged

Penrith coach Ivan Cleary has recalled Brent Naden back into the starting side for this Sunday’s grand final against the Melbourne Storm.

Wrecking ball Viliame Kikau will make his return for the Panthers after sitting on the sidelines during Penrith’s preliminary final win over the Rabbitohs due to a one-game suspension for a dangerous tackle.

Kurt Capewell will move out of the second-row and shift to the interchange to make way for Kikau.

While Naden, who last week came off the interchange, is set to shift back into the centres for Tyrone May who moves to the bench. Naden has played 17 games for Penrith this season and has scored 12 tries, playing mostly on the wing and in the centres.

Despite speculation that the 24-year-old would be the unlucky star to miss out, Cleary appears to have made a stunning call at the selection table.

At this stage, Spencer Leniu who was a late scratching from last week’s match due to illness looks set to miss out after being named on the extended bench.

Meanwhile, the Storm have named an unchanged lineup from the squad who took down the Eels in last week’s preliminary final.

There were concerns for Brandon Smith (head knock) and prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona (ankle) but the duo have been named in coach Craig Bellamy’s squad.

Both coaches will finalise their squads an hour before kick-off.

TEAMS

Penrith Panthers vs Melbourne Storm at ANZ Stadium, Sunday 7:30pm AEDT

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Josh Mansour 3. Brent Naden 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Brian To’o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. James Tamou 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo 14. Tyrone May 15. Kurt Capewell 16. Moses Leota 17. Zane Tetevano 18. Mitch Kenny 19. Dean Whare 20. Matt Burton 21. Spencer Leniu

Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. Suliasi Vunivalu 3. Brenko Lee 4. Justin Olam 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Cameron Smith 10. Christian Welch 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Kenneath Bromwich 13. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 14. Brandon Smith 15. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui 16. Dale Finucane 17. Nicholas Hynes 18. Tom Eisenhuth 19. Paul Momirovski 20. Tui Kamikamica 21. Ryley Jacks

NRLW TEAMS

Brisbane Broncos vs Sydney at ANZ Stadium, Sunday 4:05pm AEDT

Broncos: 1. Tamika Upton 2. Shenae Ciesiolka 3. Julia Robinson 4. Jayme Fressard 5. Meg Ward 6. Raecene McGregor 7. Ali Brigginshaw 8. Millie Boyle 9. Lauren Brown 10. Chelsea Lenarduzzi 11. Amber Hall 12. Tallisha Harden 13. Tarryn Aiken 14. Annette Brander 15. Jessika Elliston 16. Shannon Mato 17. Chante Temara 18. Romy Teitzel 19. Tyler Birch 20. Zara Canfield 21. Lavinia Gould

Roosters: 1. Shanice Parker 2. Taleena Simon 3. Corban McGregor 4. Yasmin Meakes 5. Brydie Parker 6. Melanie Howard 7. Zahara Temara 8. Simaima Taufa 9. Nita Maynard 10. Filomina Hanisi 11. Vanessa Foliaki 12. Sarah Togatuki 13. Hannah Southwell 14. Quincy Dodd 15. Kennedy Cherrington 16. Grace Hamilton 17. Jocelyn Kelleher 18. Amelia Mafi 19. Botille Vette-Welsh 20. Bobbi Law 21. Kaitlyn Phillips