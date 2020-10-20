Pamela Anderson Salutes Israeli Minister for Leading Fur Sale Ban

WENN/Newspix.pl

The former ‘Baywatch’ star writes to Minister of Environmental Protection, Gila Gamliel, after she proposed an amendment to the Wildlife Protection Law that would ban the sale of fur in Israel.

–

Pamela Anderson has written to Israel’s Minister of Environmental Protection, Gila Gamliel, to thank her for taking steps to ban the sale of fur in her country.

The animal-loving actress, who serves as honorary director of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), has saluted the politician for proposing an amendment to the Wildlife Protection Law that would ban the sale of fur in Israel.

“I’ve been involved in this issue for many years, writing to the prime minister and even lobbying in person while visiting Israel,” Pamela writes in the letter obtained by WENN. “Your move will help protect millions of animals every year who would otherwise be bludgeoned, electrocuted, or even skinned alive for their fur.

“There’s another urgent reason to ban fur without delay: COVID-19. Fur farms, like all places where animals are warehoused and killed, are breeding grounds for disease. The novel coronavirus has been found on fur farms in Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, and the United States. In response, the Dutch Parliament voted overwhelmingly in favor of banning the breeding of minks, and the country’s remaining fur farms will close by early next year.”

The former “Baywatch” star adds: “Your beautiful country has had a special place in my heart ever since I stayed there during my appearance on ‘Dancing with the Stars‘. Israel is leading the charge for animals in so many ways, from its ban on animal-tested products to the explosion of interest in vegan eating. I know that all of us who have been advocating for a ban on fur sales are looking forward to having another wonderful reason to celebrate.”