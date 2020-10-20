PaleyFest NY Schedule: ‘Million Little Things’ ‘Supernatural’ ‘The Boys’

RELATED STORIES

The Paley Center for Media has announced its lineup for the eighth annual (and virtual) PaleyFest NY, and it includes A Million Little Things (though with at least one conspicuous absence) and other returning favorites, a recently wrapped (and warped) superhero show, and the cast of a classic sitcom.

All Q&As will screen at the Yahoo Entertainment site on the days/times below, though Citi Cardmembers and Paley Center Members can preview the the panels now.

♦ FRIDAY, OCT. 23 at 8/7c

Eli Roth’s History of Horror

Host and EP Eli Roth with subject/filmmaker Quentin Tarantino

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Host and EP Samantha Bee, EP Alison Camillo, co-EP/correspondent Allana Harkin, and correspondent/senior field producer Mike Rubens

Supernatural (series finale airs Nov. 19)

Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, Alexander Calvert and co-showrunners Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb

The Undoing (premieres Sunday, Oct. 25 on HBO)

EP/director Susanne Bier, EP/star Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, Edgar Ramírez, Noah Jupe, Noma Dumezweni, Matilda De Angelis and Ismael Cruz Córdova

♦ MONDAY, OCT. 26 at 8/7c

The Boys

Karl Urban, Karen Fukuhara, Chace Crawford, Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Aya Cash, Jessie T. Usher, VFX supervisor Stephan Fleet and supersuits designer LJ Shannon, with special appearances by Jack Quaid and Antony Starr. (Moderated by Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Melissa Fumero, fun!)

Netflix’s 20th Anniversary of Girlfriends

Creator/showrunner Mara Brock Akil, Tracee Ellis Ross, Persia White, Golden Brooks, Jill Marie Jones and Reggie Hayes

A Million Little Things (Season 3 premieres Nov. 19)

Creator/EP DJ Nash, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses and Grace Park

♦ TUESDAY, OCT. 27 at 8/7c

All American (Season 3 premieres early 2021)

Taye Diggs, Daniel Ezra, Greta Onieogou, Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling, Karimah Westbrook, Monet Mazur, Bre-Z, Cody Christian, Jalyn Hall, Chelsea Tavares, executive producers Greg Berlanti and Nkechi Okoro Carroll, and producer Robbie Rogers

Rick and Morty

Co-creator/EP Dan Harmon, Chris Parnell, Sarah Chalke and Spencer Grammer