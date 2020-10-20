Origin: Luke Keary for NSW No.6.

Rugby league great Peter Sterling has backed Roosters playmaker Luke Keary to take on the five-eighth duties for the Blues despite Rabbitohs star Cody Walker having a “fantastic” finish to season 2020.

With Penrith young star Nathan Cleary all but certain to continue on as the New South Wales halfback, who partners him in the halves will be one of the big decisions facing Blues coach Brad Fittler at the selection table.

Walker made his Origin debut in a Game 1 loss to Queensland last year and was dropped for the remaining two games of the series.

While Keary, who missed out on a Blues debut last year due to concussion, is a three-time premiership-winning five-eighth who has long been lauded as an Origin-level player having also featured for the Kangaroos.

Luke Keary (Getty)

Despite some pundits seeing Walker as the man to wear the No.6 jersey, Sterling said he still believes Keary has the position locked up.

“I still think he (Keary) does [have it locked up],” Sterling told Wide World of Sports’ Sterlo’s Wrap.

“But there’s a lot of beating of drums that Cody Walker has gone past Luke Keary.”

Where Walker will press his case for selection is on the form he displayed at the back end of the season.

Walker was instrumental in leading his side to a preliminary final appearance after finishing sixth on the ladder. He finished the year with a total of 21 try assists.

But Sterling said he couldn’t go past the big-game experience of Keary who famously took out the Clive Churchill Medal with a stellar performance during the Roosters’ 2018 Grand Final win over the Storm, effectively playing as a lone playmaker while Cooper Cronk nursed a broken scapula.

South Sydney’s Cody Walker (Getty)

“They’re both instinctive players. They’re both very good at playing what’s in front of them,” Sterling said.

“Cody Walker’s finish [to the season] has been fantastic.

“But I think Luke Keary, who’s won grand finals at a couple of different clubs, he’s played in big games – more so than Cody Walker.

“You want to win Game 1. I think Luke Keary will have the confidence despite having some knocks.

“I think he has a CV behind him of performances in big matches. There are few bigger than the opening game of Origin.”