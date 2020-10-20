Orange Farm child murder suspect Pontsho Mohlanka abandons bail application

Murder-accused Pontsho Mohlanka in court.
PHOTO: Christopher Moagi/Daily Sun
- Pontsho Mohlanka, 29, abandoned her bail
application in the Vereeniging Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.
- She is accused of murdering a six-year-old boy and
an eight-year-old girl in Orange Farm in September.
- Residents had reportedly vowed to take the law into
their own hands if she was released on bail.
Murder suspect Pontsho Mohlanka, 29, abandoned her
bail application in the Vereeniging Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.
This, according to Newzroom
Afrika and eNCA, reporting from the
court on Tuesday.
Mohlanka was being charged with the murder of a
six-year-old boy, Simphiwe Mgcina, and an eight-year-old girl, Mpho Makondo, whose bodies were discovered metres
apart in the early hours of 19 September, a few hours after the
children had been reported missing at the Orange Farm police station.
The investigation led police to Soweto, where
Mohlanka was found and arrested, said police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo
Peters.
According to Peters, Mohlanka was arrested in April
for the murder of another child, seven-year-old Mzwandile Zitho, who was her
neighbour, after the child’s body was found in her house.
The boy had been reported missing earlier in the
day on 15 April, and the search eventually led to Mohlanka’s house where the
child’s body was found in a fridge in her tavern in July.
Peters said that case was temporarily withdrawn
pending the outcome of a toxicology report. Mohlanka was released from custody
on 16 September, three days before the murder of the two children.
According to eNCA, Orange Farm residents vowed to
take the law into their own hands if Mohlanka was released on bail.
– Compiled
by Riaan Grobler
