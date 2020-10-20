Home Entertainment October 2010 Pop Culture Moments

October 2010 Pop Culture Moments

Bradley Lamb
It was a decade ago that we were all dancing to “Like a G6”!

2.

…and the Far East Movement’s “Like a G6” were the No. 1 songs in the country:

3.

“Little Lion Man” by Mumford & Sons was one of the No. 1 alternative songs in the country:

4.

Lil Wayne’s I Am Not a Human Being was among the No. 1 albums in the country:

5.

Taylor Swift released her third album, Speak Now:

8.

Ben Harper filed for divorce from Laura Dern after five years of marriage:


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

9.

David Arquette announced on The Howard Stern Show that he and Courteney Cox had separated after 11 years of marriage:


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

10.

Blake Lively and Penn Badgley announced they had broken up:


Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

11.

Rumors began to circulate that Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal were dating:


Larry Busacca / Getty Images, Jason Merritt / Getty Images


12.

It was reported that Tom Hardy had signed up to costar in the upcoming Batman film, The Dark Knight Rises, but who he was playing was still under wraps:


Robyn Beck / Getty Images

13.

Hilary Duff released her debut YA novel, Elixir:


Jason Kempin / Getty Images

14.

Jonas aired its last episode on the Disney Channel:


Disney Channel / Courtesy Everett Collection

15.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills made its debut on Bravo:

16.

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic made its debut and would soon unknowingly start the bronies fandom:

17.

The Walking Dead made its spooky debut on Halloween night:

19.

The Social Network and Paranormal Activity 2 were both released into theaters:


Sony Pictures, Paramount Pictures


21.

Finally, Instagram launched and soon we would all be taking photos of our food and adding weird filters and borders to them:

