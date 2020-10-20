October 2010 Pop Culture Moments

It was a decade ago that we were all dancing to “Like a G6”!
…and the Far East Movement’s “Like a G6” were the No. 1 songs in the country:
“Little Lion Man” by Mumford & Sons was one of the No. 1 alternative songs in the country:
Lil Wayne’s I Am Not a Human Being was among the No. 1 albums in the country:
Taylor Swift released her third album, Speak Now:
Ben Harper filed for divorce from Laura Dern after five years of marriage:
David Arquette announced on The Howard Stern Show that he and Courteney Cox had separated after 11 years of marriage:
Blake Lively and Penn Badgley announced they had broken up:
Rumors began to circulate that Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal were dating:
It was reported that Tom Hardy had signed up to costar in the upcoming Batman film, The Dark Knight Rises, but who he was playing was still under wraps:
Hilary Duff released her debut YA novel, Elixir:
Jonas aired its last episode on the Disney Channel:
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills made its debut on Bravo:
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic made its debut and would soon unknowingly start the bronies fandom:
The Walking Dead made its spooky debut on Halloween night:
The Social Network and Paranormal Activity 2 were both released into theaters:
Finally, Instagram launched and soon we would all be taking photos of our food and adding weird filters and borders to them:
Nostalgia Trip
Take a trip down memory lane that’ll make you feel nostalgia AF