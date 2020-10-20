NRL news | Melbourne Storm halfback Jahrome Hughes, Cooper Cronk trick all over again

Cooper Cronk played fullback and centre in schoolboys rugby, then centre, five-eighth, lock and hooker in junior rugby league.

He debuted for Melbourne Storm in 2004 as a bench utility who played five-eighth, hooker and lock, rated a relatively unremarkable talent.

Two years later, the first Storm season after top No.7 Matt Orford moved on, Cronk was the Dally M Halfback of the Year; having never played the key position before arriving in Melbourne. The season after that, he was a grand-final winning halfback, albeit in a stripped premiership, and was man of the match in 2012’s GF win.

He retired last year as one of the greatest No.7s of all time, having won nearly every accolade in rugby league, more thanks to hard work than natural ability.

Jahrome Hughes was a hard-running fullback who played one game for the Titans in 2013 before being sacked, then one match for the Cowboys in 2016 before being punted again.

“I played that first game when I was young and I thought everything was just going to come easy but I soon found out it wasn’t the case,” Hughes, 26, told Nine News.

“It was pretty tough but I just stuck with it and worked really hard to get back to where I am today.”

Jahrome Hughes smiles after diving in for a Melbourne Storm try this season. (Getty)

He played just 15 games across his first two seasons in Melbourne and began last season as the Storm’s No.2 fullback behind Scott Drinkwater, with Ryan Papenhuyzen closing fast and another younger contender in Nicho Hynes. If not for a pectoral tear for Drinkwater in the final trial match, Hughes may never have even had the chance to become a regular in the Storm side.

He played 24 games last year and contributed admirably at No.1, as coach Craig Bellamy stewed over the unconvincing form of Brodie Croft at halfback and the rising stardom of Papenhuyzen off the bench. Bellamy, the ultimate miner of hidden worth, pulled the trigger: Hughes to halfback, Papenhuyzen to fullback, Croft gone.

A 12-10 week-one finals loss to Canberra set tongues wagging; even immense football minds didn’t rate the Hughes switch. Former Storm assistant Kevin Walters, the six-time premiership-winning playmaker and then-Queensland coach, declared: “Jahrome Hughes isn’t a genuine No.7. That’s pretty clear.”

A 32-0 thumping of Parramatta, in which Hughes scored a try and assisted another, was an encouraging outing before Melbourne’s season ended with a 14-6 loss to the Roosters. No matter: Croft was out, headed to Brisbane, and Hughes had first crack at the halfback role for 2020.

In the Bellamy system, where the halfback sits alongside future Immortal Cameron Smith at hooker and Test five-eighth Cameron Munster, it’s less about being dazzling and more about doing everything meticulously. With a full pre-season under his belt, and despite the COVID-19 shutdown, Hughes has got plenty right. Immortal Andrew Johns, initially critical of his move to halfback, these days rates him a “world class” No.7.

The unassuming Kiwi is now preparing to play Sunday’s grand final against Penrith.

“He’s had a great season and whilst deservedly Nathan Cleary gets so many raps, undeservedly this man doesn’t get enough,” Peter Sterling, a four-time premiership-winning halfback, told Wide World of Sports.

“He is a good runner of the football and his decision-making is great.”

Melbourne Storm halfback Jahrome Hughes shapes to pass in his side’s preliminary final win over Canberra. (Getty)

Sterling highlighted a moment in Melbourne’s preliminary final win over Canberra, in which Hughes collected an errant pass that was thrown back to the 35m line, in the attacking end on the last tackle (watch in the video).

“His recognition here when he picks it up to run and then get to the outside to flick pass and then [Suliasi] Vunivalu scores on the end of that, I think most players would have picked that up and kicked the football, knowing it was the last tackle,” Sterling said.

“He recognised that there was an opportunity to run it. I’m really looking forward … there are so many great individual clashes this weekend in the grand final but one of the standouts for me is Nathan Cleary up against the still-underrated Jahrome Hughes.

“Who was once a fullback back there, we weren’t quite sure whether he’d cement a spot in this Melbourne side. Papenhuyzen was in line for the No.1, Nicho Hynes was down there as well. There were halfbacks, Ryley Jacks, Brodie Croft, but Jahrome Hughes has cemented that No.7 jersey and this has been his best season.”

Melbourne Storm halfback Jahrome Hughes poses for a grand final week portrait. (Getty)

Hughes has more than passed the eye test as an elite NRL halfback and the stats back him up.

His eight line breaks this season are the most by a No.7, while his seven tries are equal-first; he’s retained the running threat developed as a fullback. It’s a handy contribution to a side powered by the 44 total line breaks from the back three of Papenhuyzen, Vunivalu and Josh Addo-Carr, who have a combined 39 tries.

Hughes’ 13 try assists have him sixth among halfbacks; perfectly fine playing alongside Smith (17), Munster (11) and Papenhuyzen (13). The No.7 has also led the Storm for kick metres, in a fairly even split with Munster and Smith.

Almost most importantly for a Storm player, Hughes barely registers for missed tackles, ranking No.49 in the NRL with an average of two per game. There’s no surer way to Bellamy’s heart than holding your own in the defensive line.

Storm score three tries in five minutes

Hughes secret has been fairly simple and it’s straight out of the Cronk playbook: he’s busted his guts to become the best possible teammate. No ego, just a reliable contribution, a job professionally done.

“I want to be that guy that people want to play with and coaches want to coach, so if I don’t get the accolades in the media or by commentators, it doesn’t bother me,” he told Nine News.

Storm and New Zealand Test teammate Brandon Smith said: “He does everything we need him to do and more. I’m really stoked to play alongside him.”

Hughes has had fresh inspiration of his own this season: the remarkable rise of his old Gold Coast schoolmate Jamal Fogarty, who came from park footy to become the Titans’ No.1 halfback at age 26.

“I’m inspired by what he’s done and I think a lot of people in the community are going to be inspired by what he’s done,” Hughes said.

“I reckon a lot of people are going to look up to how he did it and realise that the dream’s never over.”

NRL grand final a tale of two halfs

Early on, it seemed a pipe dream that Cronk could become an NRL halfback. He retired as a legend, boasting four premierships, a Clive Churchill Medal, a Golden Boot and two Dally M Medals, on top of many representative accolades.

As recently as mid-last season, the notion of Hughes being a grand final halfback for the Storm seemed far-fetched. Yet here he is, trying this Sunday to emulate Cronk as a premiership-winning No.7 in the purple jersey.

The Storm are playing their fourth grand final in five years and yet again, they’re doing it with a makeshift halfback turned star.