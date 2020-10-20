New mathematical model-based research suggests that exposing US social media users to viewpoints different than their own furthers political polarization (Christopher Mims/Wall Street Journal)

Christopher Mims / Wall Street Journal:
New mathematical model-based research suggests that exposing US social media users to viewpoints different than their own furthers political polarization — Mathematicians are teaming up with political scientists to create models of how social media divides us, and results suggest at least …
