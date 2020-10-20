Netflix Just Canceled Another Female-Lead Show

Though it was initially renewed for season two in September 2019, Showtime gave Kirsten Dunst’s show the ax in October.

“Last year, Showtime renewed On Becoming a God in Central Florida but unfortunately, due to the pandemic, we were unable to move forward with production on the new season,” Showtime said in a statement to E! News. “The pandemic has continued to challenge schedules across the board, and although we have made every effort to reunite the cast and crew for a second season, that has become untenable. It is with great regret that we are acknowledging On Becoming a God will not return.”