Netflix Earnings Miss in Q3 as Subscriber Adds Fall Short; Shares Slump By .com

© . Netflix Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q3



By Yasin Ebrahim

.com – Netflix (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday third quarter missed Wall Street estimates as subscriber growth fell short as pandemic-led demand in earlier quarters faded.

Netflix (NASDAQ:) fell 5%.

Netflix announced earnings per share of $1.74 on revenue of $6.44 billion. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $2.13 on revenue of $6.39 billion.

Subscriber numbers grew by 2.2 million during the three months that ended September 30, below its guidance of 2.5 million net adds.

“As we expected, growth has slowed with 2.2m paid net adds in Q3 vs. 6.8m in Q3’19. We think this is primarily due to our record first half results and the pull-forward effect we described in our April and July letters. In the first nine months of 2020, we added 28.1m paid memberships, which exceeds the 27.8m that we added for all of 2019,” the company said.

Looking ahead to the full year 2020, Netflix forecast 6.0 million paid net adds, down from 8.8 million the prior year.

“Netflix net additions clearly show that the pandemic-induced boom is tapering off and it will be hard for the company to repeat a similar or better performance next year. In that scenario, there is no reason for its stock to continue its upward journey in the short-run. That said, Netflix continues to remain the dominant player in the streaming business and further strengthening its lead during the pandemic,” .com analyst Haris Anwar said.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting .com’s earnings calendar