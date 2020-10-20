Netflix cancels Hilary Swank show Away after just one season

The news comes only six weeks after the series first landed on the streaming platform on 4 September.

As confirmed by Variety, Netflix has announced it will not be renewing the space drama for a second series.

Away stars Swank as American astronaut Emma Green as she prepares to lead an international crew on the first expedition to Mars. Tensions rise aboard the ship when Green’s leadership is called into question.

The 10-episode series received reviews which mostly ranged from average to poor. You can read The Independent’s one-star review of Away here.

Ray Panthaki and Hillary Swank in ‘Away’ (Netflix)

The decision to cancel the series does not come as a huge surprise given the slew of shows that have gotten the axe recently.

Among the Netflix shows that have been cancelled are Teenage Bounty Hunters and the fan-favourite drama Glow – both of which caused upset among users.

Other series to be cancelled include The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Altered Carbon, The Society, and I Am Not Okay With This.