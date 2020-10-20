Ne-Yo Sucks Wife Crystal Smith’s Boob in PDA-Filled Video

WENN/Apega

Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith‘s romance is surely in full bloom ever since they decided to give their marriage another chance. Both the singer and his wife posted on Instagram several footage of them enjoying his birthday weekend by going on a cruise trip.

In one video posted on Ne-Yo’s account, Crystal could be seen twerking on the “Mad” singer as the latter fixed her thong before giving her booty some slaps. Things got a little bit freaky in the video Crystal shared on her page. As his Jeremih collaboration “U 2 Luv” played in the background, the married couple got cozy with each other and at one point, he leaned in to plant a kiss on her neck before sucking her boob.

Ne-Yo and Crystal, who share two sons together, got married in 2016. Back in February, the singer announced through a podcast that the two decided to get a divorce after four years of marriage. “Slowly but surely it’s becoming public knowledge that myself and my wife have decided to go ahead and get a divorce,” he said at the time. “It’s not a sad thing… long story short, I’m never gonna talk bad about her; I’m not that person.”

However, months later, Ne-Yo and Crystal reconciled amid the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview, the “So Sick” hitmaker credited the quarantine period for saving his marriage. “I’ll say this. When you’re faced with a pandemic and you see people dying daily, a bunch of people dying all the time. It really puts things into perspective for you,” he said. “Like, who’s there for you regardless of whatever.”

The 40-year-old artist went on divulging how the current situation changed his perspective as saying, “So when this thing went down and all of a sudden it was like hey, it’s not safe to be outside, I said to myself, ‘Ok, if I got to be inside, I want to be inside with people that I know love me beyond a shadow of a doubt.’ ”