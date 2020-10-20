Naya Rivera’s Son Sports Dramatic Buzz Cut in First Photo Following Mom’s Death

Instagram

In an adorable picture posted on Instagram by the late ‘Glee’ alum’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, the 5-year-old boy can be seen smiling ear-to-ear while sporting a buzz cut, getting rid of his long hair.

–

Naya Rivera‘s ex Ryan Dorsey is giving fans an update on his and the late actress’ son Josey following her death earlier this year. Taking to his Instagram account, the “Blood Fathers” actor shares a picture of the 5-year-old having a new hair makeover.

In the Sunday, October 18 post, Josey could be seen sporting a buzz cut, getting rid of his long hair. Wearing a Carolina Panthers tee and Nike shorts, the cute boy protected himself with a Batman face mask and a pair of black glasses. “Wanted a cut like his boy Hunter. Oceans 12 meets C-Mac. Happy Sunday. #keeppounding,” so Ryan wrote in the caption.

<br />

Fans quickly flooded the comment section with gushing comments as one said, “Hes adorable. Stay strong your a great father.” Another fan commented, “Nooo his long hair was so cute. But as long as he’s happy with his new haircut.”

A user noticed his resemblance to Naya, calling Josey “Naya’s twin.” Meanwhile, another person assured the father-and-son duo that the “Glee” alum “is watching you both from the sky.” Echoing the sentiment, one fan added, “Awe I know naya is watching him from heaven. I know she misses her baby boy so much.”

This marks the first picture of Josey following Naya’s death in July after going missing in Lake Piru in California for several days. She was interred at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills, Hollywood following a private ceremony attended by family and close friends, including the “Glee” cast, on July 24.

Following her death, Ryan posted a touching tribute to his ex-wife. Calling her death “so unfair,” he said, “There’s not enough words to express the hole left in everyone’s hearts. I can’t believe this is life now. I don’t know if I’ll ever believe it. You were just here… We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn’t fair. I don’t know what to say…”

He added in his lengthy post, “Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He’ll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you.”