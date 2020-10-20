Model Romee Strijd Opens Up About Her Battle With Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Vogue Netherlands Magazine/Jesse Jenkins

The Victoria’s Secret model talks about her longtime struggles with infertility as she is now expecting her first child with husband Laurens van Leeuwen.

Dutch supermodel Romee Strijd spent years trying to conceive as she battled polycystic ovary syndrome.

The stunner, who is now expecting her first child with husband Laurens van Leeuwen, has opened up about her journey to motherhood in the new issue of Vogue Netherlands, which is dedicated to mums and mums-to-be.

The Victoria’s Secret star’s struggles with infertility actually inspired editors to create the special issue, and Romee hopes that her story will inspire others struggling to get pregnant.

Now seven months pregnant, Romee announced she was expecting a baby girl in May (20).

She previously opened up about her fertility struggles, writing, “2 years ago I got diagnosed with PCOS after not getting my period for 7 years. I was devastated because being a mom and starting a family with @laurensvleeuwen is my biggest dream.”

“I was so scared that I would never be able to (conceive) because I got told it was harder to get babies in a natural way… I started to research PCOS and came to the conclusion that mine was not the typical pcos… Mine was because of my body being in fight or flight mode… which means my body was under constant stress…”

“I think I pressured my body to much, and honestly every body is so different but I think my weight was not good for my body to function properly and couldn’t handle the constant traveling. This was the point where I started to research natural healing for PCOS and came to the conclusion that I should do way less high intensity training, don’t restrict foods, be nice to myself, and take breaks when needed.”