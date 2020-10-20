Miley Cyrus UFO Story

Because of course this happened to Miley Cyrus.
Miley Cyrus is in the midst of her best musical era yet*.
Yes, as you can tell, I am officially a Smiler.
And now Miley is sharing her up close and personal experience with a UFO, because of course Miley Cyrus was chased by a UFO.
“I had an experience, actually. I was driving through San Bernardino with my friend, and I got chased down by some sort of UFO. I’m pretty sure about what I saw, but I’d also bought weed wax from a guy in a van in front of a taco shop, so it could have been the weed wax. But the best way to describe it is a flying snowplow. It had this big plow in the front of it and was glowing yellow. I did see it flying, and my friend saw it, too. There were a couple of other cars on the road and they also stopped to look, so I think what I saw was real.”
She said she was shaken for like five days and described what the alien was like:
“I didn’t feel threatened at all, actually, but I did see a being sitting in the front of the flying object. It looked at me and we made eye contact, and I think that’s what really shook me, looking into the eyes of something that I couldn’t quite wrap my head around.”
Where is Robert Stack when you need him*?
