Miley Cyrus Stuns In Saint Laurent

Miley Cyrus stunned in Saint Laurent when she performed on the special MTV Unplugged Presents Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions. Miley performed an incredible duet with her sister Noah Cyrus and the two sang Noah’s song “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus”. Not only did the sisters sound amazing, but Miley looked stunning in her outfit.

Miley wore the Saint Laurent Winter 2020 collection that featured the High-Rise Latex Leggings that retail for about $890 and a sheer blouse in black. She wore a chain belt in metal also from Saint Laurent. In addition to Miley’s outfit, she accessorized the look with Saint Laurent jewelry.

Miley is having an incredibly successful year even though the Coronavirus pandemic has hit and caused people to change what they view as normal, day-to-day life. Miley began the year by finalizing her divorce from Liam Hemsworth and went on to have a relationship with Cody Simpson. She is now single and seemingly enjoying her time by focusing on her music.

Her new hit song “Midnight Sky” is taking the world by storm and there is a lot of buzz about Miley getting a Grammy nomination for it. She’s been performing “Midnight Sky” on multiple programs including the Live Lounge, the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, the Graham Norton Show, the Save Our Stages Fest at the Whisky A Go Go, and the iHeart Radio Festival just to name a few.

While many people are suffering, Miley has been using her voice to share and spread positivity and even launched her own successful podcast Bright Minded. The show was so successful some thought that Miley could end up with her own talk show because of it.

If you missed Miley Cyrus on MTV, you may see her outfit that she wore below.

Here is the video featuring Miley Cyrus performing her duet with her younger sister Noah Cyrus.

What do you think about Miley Cyrus’ Saint Laurent outfit? Do you like the look on her? What do you think about her duet with little sister Noah?

