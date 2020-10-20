Miley Cyrus Says She’s Making A Metallica Covers Album

**Throws up devil horns**
There are just a few months left in 2020’s gas tank, but Miley Cyrus is staying busy. She released the great electro-rock single “Midnight Sky” back in August and has claimed that she’s already written more than 20 songs for the follow-up to 2017’s Younger Now.
She’s also been killing it with awesome covers of classic pop songs. Just yesterday, she released a clip of her and the Social Distancers covering Britney Spears’ “Gimme More” in her backyard.
Miley has a long history of knocking out incredible live covers, like when she rocked out to Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters” at the Glastonbury Festival in 2019. So it makes a ton of sense that, alongside her next proper album, she’s been recording a Metallica covers album.
“We’ve been working on a Metallica cover album and I’m here working on that,” Miley told fashion designer Rick Owens in conversation for the latest issue of Interview magazine. “We’re so lucky to be able to continue to work on our art during all of this. At first, it felt uninspiring, and now I’ve been totally ignited.”
And, yes, this was the same interview where Miley also talked about her UFO encounter. As always, the truth is out there.
