Miley Cyrus Says She’s Making A Metallica Covers Album



Miley Cyrus / YouTube



It sounds like it might be a little while before we hear the album in full though, since Miley has also stated her intention to hold off on releasing it until she can tour again: “My live performances really drive my music,” she told KISS 92.5. “Even though it may not seem that way, I am pretty patient, so I think I would like to wait until we can get connected to release a whole body of work.”