Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick, legendary hockey announcer, announces retirement

Mike “Doc” Emrick, longtime hockey announcer and broadcasting legend, is hanging up the microphone.

Fresh off calling the Lightning’s Stanley Cup Final victory, Emrick announced his retirement via the New York Post after a 47-year broadcasting career. 

Very few broadcasters in sports history are as synonymous with their sport as Emrick has been with hockey: The 74-year-old has been calling puck since 1973, starting his broadcasting career with the Port Huron Flags, eventually landing with the Devils and Flyers, going national in the ’80s with ESPN. Emrick blossomed into the unquestioned voice of the NHL, calling games for NBC Sports.

Emrick is arguably best known for his pairing with Glenn “Chico” Resch, calling games as a duo for the Devils for 15 years.

“I hope I can handle retirement OK, especially since I’ve never done it before,” Emrick said Sunday night, via the New York Post. “But I’ve just been extremely lucky for 50 years. And NBC has been so good to me, especially since the pandemic, when I was allowed to work from home in a studio NBC created. Now, into my golden years, this just seemed to be the time that was right.

“Plus, I’ve now accumulated enough frequent-flyer miles — to not go anywhere.”

Emrick’s nickname, “Doc,” isn’t just for his encyclopedic knowledge of the NHL, but because he earned a doctorate in communications from Bowling Green State University in 1976.

With his trademark, deep vocabulary, quick wit and iconic, one-of-a-kind voice, Emrick leaves an indelible mark on the microphone and audiences everywhere, with the hockey audience wishing Emrick happy trails in his waffleboarding away from the sport:

