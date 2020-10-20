Home Technology Microsoft partners with SpaceX for satellite-powered internet connectivity on Azure and debuts...

Microsoft partners with SpaceX for satellite-powered internet connectivity on Azure and debuts Azure Space, a set of products for the space-related cloud market (Mary Jo Foley/ZDNet)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:

Microsoft partners with SpaceX for satellite-powered internet connectivity on Azure and debuts Azure Space, a set of products for the space-related cloud market  —  Microsoft is using its ‘Amazon is your competitor,rsquo; playbook to try to win over more satellite partners and customers.

RELATED ARTICLES

©