Microsoft partners with SpaceX for satellite-powered internet connectivity on Azure and debuts Azure Space, a set of products for the space-related cloud market (Mary Jo Foley/ZDNet)

Microsoft partners with SpaceX for satellite-powered internet connectivity on Azure and debuts Azure Space, a set of products for the space-related cloud market — Microsoft is using its ‘Amazon is your competitor,rsquo; playbook to try to win over more satellite partners and customers.
