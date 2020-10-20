Michigan cleared to play Minnesota despite stay in place order

Undergraduate students at the University of Michigan are being asked to stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19, but that won’t affect the Michigan Wolverines football team as it prepares to open its season with a road game against Big Ten foes the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Per ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren and Aaron McMann of MLive, the order issued by the Washtenaw County Health Department that runs through the morning of Nov. 3 does not apply to official school athletics programs as long as athletic medical staff is present and that staff “actively supervises the team’s COVID-19 mitigation activities during the practice, has the authority to suspend the practice if he or she believes COVID-19 mitigation practices require that result, and testing is conducted per governing athletic organizations’ (i.e. Big 10) policies.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, Michigan was still conducting its midweek assuming that Saturday’s game against Minnesota remains on: