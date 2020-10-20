Michael Jordan 1988 dunk contest photo, Keegan Hall

It’s one of the iconic moments in NBA history and artist Keegan Hall had to be a part of it.

The artist’s free-hand pencil portrait of Michael Jordan’s legendary free-throw line dunk in 1988 has caught the attention of NBA fans around the world for several different reasons.

Hall went about creating complete mirror image of the actual image except he couldn’t help but make some amendments.

The piece, which took more than 250 hours to complete, went viral with fans noticing some different faces in the crowd in Hall’s version.

The artist revealed on Instagram he drew himself and several Nike executives, including Nike founder Phil Knight, into the front row along with some of the NBA’s biggest names.

“I was surprised how many people noticed that I added some different faces from the original image,” Hall posted.

“The hardest part was drawing all of the people as slightly out of focus / blurry since it would’ve been much easier to draw them in sharp clarity.

“The area that was noticed most often were the people sitting at the scorer’s table in the lower right corner of the drawing.”

Keegan Hall’s artwork had many believing it was not done free-hand. (Instagram)

The quality of the work has led to many fans across the world questioning whether it was done free-hand.

A time lapse of Hall creating the piece became a hit online with the artwork also gaining plenty of traction on a Reddit.

Hall admitted he only started taking art seriously recently after years of casual sketching.

He told USA Today it was the death of his mother in 2015, that saw him return to his pencil creations.

“Art was never part of the plan, but every time I thought I would fail, something kept pushing me forward,” Hall told USA Today.

“Losing my mum rocked me to my core, and it’s what got me back into drawing to self-medicate through the grieving process. She’s what kept me in drawing, too.”