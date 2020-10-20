Meghan Markle & Alexis Ohanian On Their “Shared” Parenthood Experience

Alexis went on to share that his relationship with Serena gave him the “perspective” he previously lacked. He explained, “I’ve had so many moments in my life where I was given the benefit of the doubt, where I never felt unsafe, where I always felt heard, where I did not realize until I was in a relationship with someone who has achieved as much as she has and still regularly deals with this in painful frustrating ways.”

“And as a husband you just get outraged, and then especially now in the role as a father, I just can’t help but want to create a world that is just fair to my daughter,” Alexis continued. “And I know that that’s lofty, but it’s a thing worth—worth striving toward.”

Meghan previously touched on her motivations, saying in an Oct. 13 interview that she frequently asks herself, “How can I make this world better for Archie?”

But with the United States still in the heat of the pandemic, she and Prince Harry said they’re more focused on being present for their 1-year-old son.