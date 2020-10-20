Megan Thee Stallion Further Accused of Lying About Being Shot Following New Twerking Video

Instagram

Instead of being impressed, some people perceive the video as a new evidence that the Hot Girl Summer may lie about being shot on her feet by Tory Lanez in a physical altercation back in July.

–

When it comes to twerking skills, Megan Thee Stallion is defitinitely up there. Despite the public acknowledgement, it seems like the “Savage” raptress wants to further remind people about it by posting a video of her shaking her booty in front of camera on Monday, October 19.

The footage, which was taken in a dancing studio, saw the Houston rapper donning a gray cropped hoodie and colorful shorts. With someone filming her from behind, the Hot Girl Summer twerked her derriere for everyone to see. “LIVE FROM HOT GIRL BOOTCAMP let me go remix this for Houston real quick lol,” so Megan wrote in the caption.

Instead of being impressed, some people perceived the video as a new evidence that Megan might lie about being shot on her feet by Tory Lanez in a physical altercation back in July. “Feet look fine to me,” a fan noted in a comment section. “Dat mf rocking SHE GOOD ON HER FEET smh How’s dat fir da shade room,” someone else added.

“Girl ain’t nobody shoot u,” a convinced fan wrote. Meanwhile, another person shared that s/he was “starting to believe Tory lamze.” A person even called her “Megan ‘Smollett,’ ” referring to “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett who was accused of staging a fake hate crime assault.

Some fans, however, jumped to Megan’s defense. “How long y’all expect injury to last!!!?? Damn we do heal! Tf!” a fan argued. “Wounds heel…y’all act like she supposed bed ridden or crippled,” another fan defended Megan, with someone else writing, “The fact that y’all are dragging a black women just shows how much black women get disrespected.”

There are a lot of theories circulating around regarding Megan and Tory’s violent altercation in July. Some people believed in Megan’s claims and blasted Tory for portraying Megan as a liar. Some others thought that the drama had something to do with Megan’s ex-BBF Kelsey, saying that she was actually the one who pulled the trigger on Megan. Meanwhile, another theory accused the “Savage” hitmaker of not telling the truth about the incident.

Kehlani appeared to further spark speculation about the latter theory by unfollowing Megan on Instagram despite previously showing support to the rapper. However, Kehlani later assured that her decision had nothing to do with her relationship with Megan. Instead, she is actually in the middle of unfollowing everyone she follows on her account. “I am unfollowing everyone and starting at zero, Instagram only lets you go a certain amount at a time,” she said. “I am trying to get to zero to start again. I followed 2,300 people.”