Mary J Blige Makes It OFFICIAL – Comes Out As A Lesbian!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Mary J Blige is officially a lesbian, and appears to have come out on social media, has learned.

Last month, popular 2000s singer/songwriter Jaguar Wright told the world that Mary J Blige was secretly gay – and was allegedly turned out by a female rapper. She said “she’s been gay since her and KC ended!”

Listen:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR