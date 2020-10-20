Mark Ruffalo & Robert Downey Jr. Rebut Chris Pratt’s Worst Chris Label

Iron Man and the Hulk are smashing any hate aimed at Star-Lord. That is to say, Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo are defending their Avengers buddy Chris Pratt after the Internet dubbed him the worst of the famous Chrises this week.

The age-old debate was revived over the weekend when producer Amy Berg forced fans to make a hard decision. She wrote, “One has to go,” and posted pictures of Chris Evans, Chris Pine, Chris Hemsworth and Pratt. “chris pratt is out, chris messina is in for a 16 month trial run,” one user joked, as others criticized Pratt’s political beliefs.

Ruffalo was having none of it. On Tuesday, Oct. 20, he chastised Twitter users for bullying his co-star, who appeared alongside him in Avengers: Infinity War in 2018 and Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

“You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is,” Ruffalo tweeted out. “I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule.”