Love and Thunder’ Script Meeting

Marvel Studios/Jasin Boland

Sharing a picture of director Taika Waititi taking a nap during the business gathering, the actor pokes fun at his ‘storytelling prowess’ that causes the helmer to feel sleepy.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” isn’t going to film until next year, but Chris Hemsworth has given a look at behind the scenes of the pre-production. Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, October 19, the Australian actor shared a picture of the movie director, Taika Waititi, taking a nap during the first script meeting.

In the image, the “Thor: Ragnarok” helmer wrapped himself in a blanket while lying on the grass. Covering his face with a blue hat, he seemed to be in deep sleep while another crew member in the background was also falling asleep on the green field. A third person, a female crew member, was seen relaxing on a colorful blanket but stayed awake.

Hemsworth accompanied the photo with an equally hilarious caption that poked fun at his riveting ideas for the upcoming “Thor” film. “Terrific first script meeting for ‘Thor Love and Thunder’ with our ever fearless leader Taika Waititi,” he quipped. “My notes were so detailed and intense that the only way for Taika to fully absorb them was to roll himself into a tight cocoon and bake in the endless possibilities of where the film will take us. The bloke in the background was equally riveted by my storytelling prowess.”

In other news, Hemsworth has teased “dramatic changes” in the next installment of the God of Thunder film franchise. “I’m supposed to be shooting ‘Thor’ right now, but obviously it got pushed back,” he said in a conversation with Kriti Kharbanda for Swisse Vitamins & Supplements, a company he becomes an ambassador for. “I’ll be starting that in January. This is the fourth time with a Thor film and the eighth Marvel film overall. Very excited, excited to try something different.”

“The last three films, I think we certainly pushed the envelope. We’ve had a few different versions of the character,” he shared. “Now people expect dramatic change. We’ve got our work cut out for us. Taika Waititi, he’s back to direct. He’s writing the script right now. Natalie Portman is going to be in the film, Tessa Thompson. So, we’ve got a fantastic slew of actor’s in there, and cast and crew.”

“Thor: Love and Thunder” will be based on the graphic novel “The Mighty Thor”, which sees Jane Foster battling breast cancer and turning into the female version of Thor. Portman previously confirmed her character’s storyline, saying, “I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited. I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I’m trying to think – it’s based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side.”

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is slated for February 11, 2022 release in the United States.