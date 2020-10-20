‘Love and Marriage’ Star Martell Holt Threatens to Expose Ex Melody After Pregnancy Claims

Instagram

Seemingly denying her estranged wife’s claims, the reality TV star says on Instagram, ‘My focus is always on my 4 amazing children. But, so much untruth has been told and y’all believe it!’

–

Martell Holt has since broken his silence after his estranged wife Melody Holt aired out his dirty laundry during an Instagram Live stream. Following her claims that he got his side chick pregnant, Martell took to his own account on Tuesday, October 20 to threaten his “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” co-star that he’d expose her as well.

Seemingly denying Melody’s claims, Martell said, “I don’t talk much! My focus is always on my 4 amazing children. But, so much untruth has been told and y’all believe it! Crazy!! I’m tired of the dragging thinking I’m not gonna speak out.” He continued, “Welp, it’s a new day, and yes, I’m going to put all truths out, even mine.”

Martell then made it clear that he’d not be “ashamed” of the truth that he’d share with others, but he believed it’d embarrass Melody. “Don’t tell just my side, let’s tell yours too, it’s much more interesting. Stay tuned!!” he said.

Melody has yet to respond to her estranged husband.

Martell and Melody had a little bit back and forth earlier this month after the former said on his Instagram account, “When it’s your ‘ex’s’ time to get the kids and they’re no show.” Melody was quick to defend herself, holding a livestream session to explain what happened and blaming it all on Martell because according to her, he was the one who made things complicated when it should have been the exact opposite.

At one point during the stream, Melody dropped a bombshell regarding Martell’s relationship with his side chick, Arionne Curry. “No matter it is, I left you I filed for divorce you told me you had a baby on the way,” she told her viewers during the stream. “You told me you had a baby on the way, my toe. …So why are you bothering me?”