Logitech reports 75% jump in quarterly sales – Latest News

Logitech International reported a surge in second-quarter revenue and net profit as the computer peripherals maker benefited from a shift to working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The maker of computer keyboards and mice also raised its full-year forecast, saying it now expects annual sales to increase between 35% and 40% in constant currencies and non-GAAP operating income of between $700 million and $725 million.
“The growth trends that drive our business have accelerated as society adjusts to its new reality,” said Chief Executive Officer Bracken Darrell in a statement.
“The organization leaders I speak to envision people increasingly working from multiple locations, a hybrid work culture that is emerging as the norm.”
The Swiss-U.S. firm has been profiting from people working from home, which has driven a rise in video calls, and companies refitting their offices to comply with social distancing restrictions.
Logitech said sales rose 75% to $1.26 billion in the three months to the end of September. Net income rose to $266.9 million from $73 million a year earlier.
//-- BEGIN Chartbeat CODE --
if(typeof TimesGDPR != 'undefined' && typeof TimesGDPR.common.consentModule.gdprCallback == 'function'){
TimesGDPR.common.consentModule.gdprCallback(function(dataObj){
if((typeof dataObj != 'undefined') && !dataObj.isEUuser){
(function(){
function loadChartbeat() {
window._sf_endpt=(new Date()).getTime();
var e = document.createElement('script');
e.setAttribute('language', 'javascript');
e.setAttribute('type', 'text/javascript');
e.setAttribute('src',
(("https:" == document.location.protocol) ? "https://s3.amazonaws.com/" : "http://") +
"static.chartbeat.com/js/chartbeat.js");
try{document.body.appendChild(e);}catch(e){}
}
$( window ).load(function() {loadChartbeat();});
})();
}
});
}
//--END Chartbeat CODE --
//-- Facebook Pixel Code --
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0';n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,'script','https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js');
fbq('init', '1181341651961954'); // Insert your pixel ID here.
fbq('track', 'PageView');
//-- DO NOT MODIFY -->
//-- End Facebook Pixel Code -->