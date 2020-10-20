‘LHH’ Star Akbar V Announces Pregnancy, Hits Back at Haters Over Her Children’s Custody

Instagram

The reality TV star makes use of her Instagram account to announce the news, before a number of online users start criticizing her over the fact that she doesn’t have custody of all of her five children.

Congratulations are in order for Akbar V. The rapper and reality TV star took to Instagram on Monday, October 19 to announce that she’s having a bun in the oven. It was supposed to be happy news, though some people ended up expressing their concerns instead considering that Akbar once confessed to not having the custody of her children.

She said on the photo-sharing site, “Hey y’all, I’m pregnant.” There were some who did not believe her at first because she was supposed to be having a surgery, but the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star insisted that she was not lying. In response to a fan who said, “No you not… You already scheduled for your surgery…You are not about to play about that,” she replied, “No I’m pregnant. Just found out today.”

Her post was later shared on a gossip blog, and that was when online users started criticizing her over her pregnancy, implying that she should take care of her other children first before giving birth to another one. “She to damn old to keep making babies & leaving them for somebody else to be taking care of!!” an Instagram user said. “Chilee how she gonna have another baby when she don’t custody of her other kids,” another echoed, as one other sarcastically wrote, “The state will be waiting right by her bed side …. congrats !”

Learning of people’s reaction over her pregnancy, Akbar refused to remain silent. “When y’all h**s even mention my kids ima say what i want to u don’t speak bout them period or on them don’t worry who got custody or who don’t,” she said. “I’m not sparing ur kids ur mother nobody cause my kids see these comments an they gonna also see they mother going in on all y’all h**s let’s goo.”

Last year, Akbar revealed that she has five children with five different baby daddies, but none of them are in her custody. Instead, they’re all now living with her relatives as the star received assistance from her cousin Kandi Burruss to get her life together.