Letitia Wright On “Black Panther” Without Chadwick Boseman

“It’s not something I even want to think about.”
The world continues to mourn Chadwick Boseman, the actor and Black Panther star who passed away on August 28 from colon cancer.
In a recent interview with Porter to promote her role in the forthcoming film Death on the Nile, Black Panther co-star Letitia Wright—who previously penned a beautiful and heartbreaking tribute to Boseman—commented on the idea of continuing the Black Panther franchise without Boseman.
Referring to Boseman as “my brother,” she said, “We’re just still mourning Chad, so it’s not something I even want to think about.”
“The thought of doing it without him is kinda strange,” she continued. “We’re just grieving at the moment, so it’s trying to find the light in the midst of it.”
Wright’s comments serve as a reminder that Boseman’s tragic death was an incalculable loss to film and the world and at large—as well as confirmation that, as an actor and public figure, he was truly irreplaceable.
