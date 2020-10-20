Legally Blonde Reunion Reveals the Scene That Was Different

When talking about Holland’s scene-stealing moment when her character confronts Elle Woods when she wants to quit school, the actress said she couldn’t believe how much it “would really resonate 20 years later.”

“It’s really a moment when an older person sees a younger person… who could be really knocked off on her pins,” Holland expressed of the scene. “And it really doesn’t take much, and I think we’ve all had that experience… Where some senior person cuts right through you and gives you a little shove, a little lift. It was a very sweet moment to play.”

Selma also touched on how the film had one special cast, which doesn’t happen very often. “Everyone from the actor to the UPS guy delivering a package, everyone was so perfect,” she gushed. “Everyone created a really iconic snapshot what needed to be for this movie.”

“The stars were aligned so perfectly,” Jessica Cauffiel added. “Reese, you really were the guiding light and you elevated us to place a focus, dedication and seriousness and commitment.”