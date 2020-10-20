Legally Blonde 3 Now Has A Release Date

In these quarantined times, one delightful thing that’s emerged is movie and TV casts doing Zoom reunions. Legally Blonde is the latest one to get in on that action.
Tonight, Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, Jennifer Coolidge, Ali Larter, Holland Taylor and more all got together to talk about the history and magic of Legally Blonde.
“Of all the movies that I’ve made, there is one that comes up more than any other and that is Legally Blonde,” Reese said. “And I think that’s because of Elle Woods. I think she just inspired people to believe in themselves. She just has a true sense of herself and she always wants to see the best in others.”
The film’s star went on to share that the iconic “Bend and Snap” scene was almost a “musical sequence,” but, in that version, it felt kind of “odd” so it ended up becoming what we know and love now.
“People always, always ask me to do the ‘Bend and Snap,'” Reese revealed. “That was a full musical sequence that we ended up cutting out of the movie. It was just so fun, but it felt so odd because it was only one sequence.”
For Reese, making Legally Blonde was her college experience. “This is where I went to college,” she said. “I didn’t finish college but I finished Legally Blonde and we all got together and made this movie together that has inspired so many young people and it’s just such a gift… Every time people come up to me and tell me they love this movie, I give it all to you. I share it all with you all.”
Thankfully, Reese and co. will be giving us all more Legally Blonde in the future. After the cast’s reunion, MGM Studios finally shared the Legally Blonde 3 release date. If only we could now fast forward to May 2022.
