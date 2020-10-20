Learn how to run a successful e-commerce store with this bootcamp

Article content

The internet has slowly chipped away at traditional retail sales, but the pandemic has sped up the process tremendously. Lockdown restrictions affected our shopping behavior, and what shoppers once considered a luxury is now a necessity as companies increasingly rely on e-commerce as their primary method of selling products during the pandemic. In the three months leading up to July alone, Canadian retail e-commerce sales were up 86.9 per cent year-over-year.

That’s led to e-commerce platforms such as Shopify performing particularly well. Shopify doubled its revenue in Q2 now that more customers rely on the company’s e-commerce platform. It’s apparent that e-commerce is no longer the future. E-commerce is the now, but it’s not too late to bring your business up to speed. You just need to learn how to implement Shopify into your business, and The Complete Shopify Bootcamp Bundle can teach you how.