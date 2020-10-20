Kylie Jenner’s New Makeup Collection Would Make Carole Baskin Go Wild

Kylie Jenner is promoting her new makeup collection and it’s enough to make Carole Baskin go wild! The collection launches on October 26, 2020, and features a leopard print design. Kylie looked stunning in the photoshoot for the makeup, but more than that, everything in the picture was screaming “Tiger King!”

Everyone knows that Carole Baskin is crazy about big cats and when she appeared on Dancing With the Stars, she made sure that every costume she wore was big cat related. Those who watched the Netflix series, Tiger King, are also well aware that her house is completely decorated with cat prints. Now, will Carole Baskin be first in line for Kylie Jenner‘s new collection?

Kylie posed for some sexy shots where she donned a leopard-print cowboy hat and wore a matching leopard print bodysuit while she sprawled out over a plush, leopard print blanket. She wore her hair long and golden brown to complement the theme.

You may see a photo featuring the Wild makeup collection from Kylie Cosmetics along with Kylie Jenner’s caption expressing her excitement for the new kit below.

my new collection launches on 10.26!!!!!! just in time for fall 🤎 thank u for all the love xo @kyliecosmetics

Kylie shared a closeup photo of the eye makeup palette along with this caption.

obsessed with the new @kyliecosmetics palette 👅🤎🤎 these colors & formulas are everythingggg. i’ve been using this every day i couldn’t wait to share. launching on the 26th ✨

The colors are perfect for the season and there are many shades of brown and gold to complement every skin tone. There are several metallic shades and the powders, including some of the eyeshadows, have a leopard print.

Kylie looked gorgeous as she posed on a leopard-print covered bench and showed off her wild side with matching tights and a crop top with a leopard-print bra.

What do you think about Kylie Jenner’s new collection? Do you think Carole Baskin would approve?

Advertisement

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. She enjoys writing about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will be met with legal action by the writer.



Post Views:

0