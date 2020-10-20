Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Curves In A Cutout Bodysuit

Kylie Jenner is flaunting her curves in a new bodysuit from her latest Kendall + Kylie x The Drop collaboration. The bodysuit is called the Cut-out Bodysuit and is one of 26 garments recently released exclusively on the Amazon Drop website. This is the first collaboration Amazon Drop has ventured into with a celebrity and Kylie’s fans are thrilled about the look. Kylie modeled the cutout bodysuit in the color black tie-dye while her older sister Kendall Jenner wore the same bodysuit in pink tie-dye on her official Instagram account.

Kylie looked gorgeous in the outfit and layered it with plenty of gold jewelry including chunky bracelets, earrings, and rings. The young, single mother has been making headlines since posing for a photo with baby daddy Travis Scott over the weekend. Kylie shared the photos as she posed in Givenchy but people couldn’t stop talking about Kylie’s and Travis’ body language! This certainly didn’t look like a couple that was having relationshp issues!

In addition to promoting Givenchy’s new line, she is dropping her newest cosmetic collection “Wild Thing” and showcasing her best looks including wearing the new Kendall + Kylie x The Drop outfits.

You can see the full Kendall + Kylie x The Drop collection on Amazon below.

Kendall + Kylie x The Drop Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner bring their clothes to Amazon Drop for a new collaboration. Get it while you can, Plus Sizes included!https://t.co/WwH1E4LMBW#fashion #clothes #KUWTK #KylieJenner #KendallJenner #Amazon #AmazonDrop — Celebrity Curve (@CelebrityCurve) October 20, 2020

Photos of Kylie wearing the bodysuit are getting plenty of social media love. The gorgeous 23-year-old posed for a mirror selfie and wore her brunette tresses pulled back and away from her face. Her choice to accessorize the black and rust colored-bodysuit with plenty of gold jewelry was a good one and the color combination was fabulous.

You may see the caption that Kylie Jenner shared announcing the new fall collection along with the photo of Kylie wearing the bodysuit below.

It’s FINALLY here – our exclusive Fall collection is now available on @amazonthedrop @amazonfashion 🖤 These are only available for a limited time, so act FAST 🖤 Shop the collection now through the link in our bio #kendallandkyliexthedrop

What do you think about Kylie Jenner’s outfit? Do you like the look? Are you going to check out the Kendall + Kylie x The Drop collection before it sells out?

