Kristen Stewart Stars In Queer Christmas Movie

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kristen said, “I grew up watching and loving conventional movies like this. Seeing [marginalized] people loving each other in the middle of something that’s so standardized was really exhilarating and freeing. There’s a lack of confusion and generalization Clea brings [as a queer woman]. I want people to see that two girls in love is just so fun.”



Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

