Kristen Bell’s Anniversary Post for Dax Shepard Is Hilariously Perfect

“We were reminded by family and friends that at some point last week, it was our 5 year wedding anniversary. In truth, neither of us remember which day,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Thats because we have been living the celebration of our commitment every moment since. I find when you are living with gratitude each moment, the dates become irrelevant.”

“To get to wake up next to someone,” she continued, “who has put hard work, respectful fights, patience, understanding and gratitude into your relationship is the definition of love. I will never remember the date of our anniversary @daxshepard, and i know you wont either. And thats just one more thing i love about us.”