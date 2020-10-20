Kourtney Kardashian Is Ready For Fall In Maisie Wilen

Kourtney Kardashian is ready for fall and she’s showing off some of her best looks in Maisie Wilen. The Kardashians and Jenners are huge fans of Wilen’s brand and it’s not a surprise due to Kanye West’s close relationship with the designer. Maisie Wilen is known for her use of bright, vibrant colors and textured designs and Kourtney’s outfit was no exception.

Kourtney looked gorgeous in new photos that she shared on her official Instagram account, where she has 102.6 million followers. Kourtney wore the Maisie Wilen Club Cropped Printed Shell Jacket with the matching Maisie Wilen Jet Printed Shell Straight-Leg Pants. Kendall wore the outfit in red and paired it with a white tank top.

The Maisie Wilen Club Cropped Printed Shell Jacket retails for approximately $1,155 and is in a marbleized pattern.

The Maisie Wilen Jet Printed Shell Straight Leg Pants retail for about $790 and the outfit looked phenomenal on Kourtney.

For footwear, Kourtney opted for Celine Women and wore a pair of white, pointed mules.

Celebrity stylist Dani Michelle put together Kourtney’s look and the photos that she shared are quickly approaching one million likes each.

In the photo below, Kourtney wore her dark tresses out and flowing behind her. Celebrity hairstylist Glen Coco styled Kourtney’s locks and she looked gorgeous.

Celebrity makeup artist Tonya Brewer did Kourtney’s face and said that she used Poosh and Hora Skin Care on the flawless 41-year-old mother of three.

Kourtney also shared a photo slideshow of herself wearing the outfit and included several close-ups of her face and makeup. Kourtney’s makeup was flawless and her eyebrows were perfectly arched. She wore her lashes, long, dark and thick and her eyes were framed in a muted, brown eyeliner. Her lips were a light nude color and there was a hint of gloss to them.

You may see the photo slideshow that Kourtney shared below.

What do you think about Kourtney Kardashian‘s Maisie Wilen outfit? Do you like the look?

