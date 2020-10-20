Kim Kardashian to Throw 40th Birthday Party on Private Island

WENN/Nicky Nelson

Meanwhile, E!, the home of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, announces that it will air a special programming, which is titled ‘Kim’s 40th Birthday Special’ to celebrate Kim’s milestone on Thursday.

Kim Kardashian will turn 40 on Wednesday, October 21 and it has been reported that she will mark the milestone with a bang. The SKIMS founder is planning to fly about 30 of her closest family and friends via private jet to a private island for a birthday bash, according to Page Six.

The site claims that the wife of Kanye West has rented a luxury private tropical island or retreat. She allegedly refuses to tell her guests, who will be picked up early hours, the exact location, though it is highly speculated to be in the Caribbean or Bora Bora.

Since the party will feature a lot of people, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star has taken a necessarily measure to ensure everyone’s safety amid coronavirus pandemic. The site reports that while all the guests have already been tested for COVID-19, they will be restested prior to the birthday party.

Among those who are expected to be among the attendees are mostly her family, including Kanye, sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner and mom Kris Jenner, who is allegedly as clueless as others about the party destination. The mom of four’s close friend Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban is one of those who reportedly make cut to the guest list.

“All the guests know is when to be ready to be picked up for the flight, which will leave the Los Angeles area early next week. The destination is being kept strictly under wraps for privacy reasons, but that isn’t stopping everyone [from] speculating,” the insider tells the site.

Meanwhile, E!, the home of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, announced on Monday that it will air a special programming to celebrate Kim’s 40th birthday. Titled “Kim’s 40th Birthday Special,” it will feature the famous clan as they “honor Kim, look back at their favorite memories of the KKW Beauty founder and share sweet birthday wishes with her.”

“Kim’s 40th Birthday Special” will air on Thursday, October 21 at 10 P.M. on E!.